CAE to build F-16 Block 70 sims for Taiwan

The USAF has awarded CAE a $49,7 million hybrid fixed-price/fixed-price incentive contract for the F-16 Block 70 (F-16V) Training Simulation programme for the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF).

The deal constitutes a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Taiwan.

Under the contract, CAE will provide the hardware and software development, integration, testing and delivery of training devices for the ROCAF.

The US DoD said the works will be performed in Arlington, Texas, and are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The total number of F-16V aircraft in service in Taiwan will reach 208, including 142 F-16A/B aircraft being upgraded to the newer configuration through the Phoenix Rising programme, which was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Lockheed Martin is, however, facing a backlog of 128 aircraft with the F-16 which is set to increase further before the company can speed up production.

Of those 128 jets, 66 are for Taiwan, which accounts for about $8 billion in contracted value.

In late 2018, L3 Link Simulation & Training was selected as prime contractor for the USAF F-16 Simulators Training Program (STP).

The F-16 STP contract consolidates the previous F-16 Mission Training Centre (MTC), F-16 Weapons and Tactics Trainer (WTT) Advanced Sustainment and F-16 Training System (TS) efforts into a single, unified programme.

Following its acquisition of L3Harris Military Training, which included Link Simulation & Training, CAE is now the leading provider of F-16 pilot and maintenance training.

In other F-16 training news, Elbit Systems was awarded $180 million and $36 million contracts to supply F-16 mission training centres (MTC) for the Israel Defense Forces and the Polish Air Force’s F-16 fleets, respectively – although these are for older models of the jet as neither of these countries operate the Block 70 configuration.