To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkey's MURAD radar to fly on Akinci drones by 2023

14th November 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

The Akinci UAV will fly with a MURAD radar installed in 2023 under current plans. (Photo: Baykar Makina)

Aselsan's MURAD radar, which aims to compete with the US AN/APG-83 on the international market, will be integrated on the Akinci drone by early 2023.

Since 2019, Aselsan has been developing the new indigenous MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) fire control radar to integrate on the Turkish Air Force’s Akinci UAS, F-16 fighters and the TF-X/National Combat Aircraft (MMU). 

The company foresees it will be able to compete with Northrop Grumman’s AN/APG-83 SABR agile beam radar on the international market.

A functioning MURAD prototype was showcased on 10 November in Ankara by the President of the Defense Industry Agency (SSM), Ismail Demir. 

Speaking to Shephard, a Turkish source close to the matter who attended the event said the prototype system is not completed yet

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us