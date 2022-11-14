Turkey's MURAD radar to fly on Akinci drones by 2023

Since 2019, Aselsan has been developing the new indigenous MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) fire control radar to integrate on the Turkish Air Force’s Akinci UAS, F-16 fighters and the TF-X/National Combat Aircraft (MMU).

The company foresees it will be able to compete with Northrop Grumman’s AN/APG-83 SABR agile beam radar on the international market.

A functioning MURAD prototype was showcased on 10 November in Ankara by the President of the Defense Industry Agency (SSM), Ismail Demir.

Speaking to Shephard, a Turkish source close to the matter who attended the event said the prototype system is not completed yet