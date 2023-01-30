F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve
Jordan has become the latest country to sign an agreement to purchase F-16 Block 70 (F-16V) fighter jets.
The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has signed an agreement to acquire a dozen aircraft from the US to modernise its ageing air force.
Jordan initially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for eight fighter jets last year, which was extended to 12 through an additional LOA signed in the middle of January, Lockheed Martin VP of F-16 programmes and Greenville Site lead Danya Trent told Shephard.
These LOAs follow Jordan's FMS approval from the US State
