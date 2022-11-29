L3Harris enables better communication for British soldiers

The UK MoD has awarded a contract valued at £90 million to L3Harris to supply 1,300 new Multi-Mode Radios to the British Army.

The first are expected to be delivered before the end of 2022, with further deliveries expected in 2023.

The radios will be operated by foot soldiers or those mounted on vehicles. Technical advances and upgrades will allow the radios to work across a range of security classifications.

The radios will replace legacy systems and improve the delivery of ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communications.

Although the UK MoD release did not specify which specific radio had been selected, an L3Harris statement from May of this year revealed that the MoD had selected the AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld radio. Moreover, the MoD's release included the image above, taken from L3Harris' webpage on the AN/PRC-163.