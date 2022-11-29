To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

L3Harris enables better communication for British soldiers

29th November 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The L3Harris Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 delivers dual-channel crossbanding capabilities in a single, SWaP-optimised handheld. (Photo: L3Harris)

L3Harris has secured a £90 million contract to provide AN/PRC-163 radios to the British Army.

The UK MoD has awarded a contract valued at £90 million to L3Harris to supply 1,300 new Multi-Mode Radios to the British Army.

The first are expected to be delivered before the end of 2022, with further deliveries expected in 2023.

The radios will be operated by foot soldiers or those mounted on vehicles. Technical advances and upgrades will allow the radios to work across a range of security classifications.

The radios will replace legacy systems and improve the delivery of ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communications.

Although the UK MoD release did not specify which specific radio had been selected, an L3Harris statement from May of this year revealed that the MoD had selected the AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld radio. Moreover, the MoD's release included the image above, taken from L3Harris' webpage on the AN/PRC-163.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

