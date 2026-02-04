World Defense Show 2026: Northrop Grumman to present improved C2 management system
Northrop Grumman has further developed its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to take it from a headquarters or static system and make it a smaller and more mobile capability.
IBCS is a command and control (C2) system designed to integrate current and future sensors and improve the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions using real-time data with a focus on air and missile defence.
The system consists of major end items such as shelters and other equipment which are supported by software and algorithms.
The company will demonstrate the improved capability and other changes
