To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

World Defense Show 2026: Northrop Grumman to present improved C2 management system

4th February 2026 - 09:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Northrop Grumman’s IBCS is a containerised system but the company is looking to develop a more mobile version. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The Northrop Grumman Integrated Battle Command System is in service with Poland and the US Army with another 20 countries believed to have expressed an interest.

Northrop Grumman has further developed its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to take it from a headquarters or static system and make it a smaller and more mobile capability.

IBCS is a command and control (C2) system designed to integrate current and future sensors and improve the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions using real-time data with a focus on air and missile defence.

The system consists of major end items such as shelters and other equipment which are supported by software and algorithms.

The company will demonstrate the improved capability and other changes

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us