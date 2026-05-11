Finding the balance between armour and air defence as UAVs proliferate

Estonia’s recent decision to cancel the procurement of new CV90s in favour of new air defence systems highlights a debate at the heart of defence procurement.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a recurring narrative that traditional armoured platforms are obsolete. This line of thought has argued that armoured vehicles are slow, expensive and can be easily destroyed by first-person view (FPV) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The recent US-Iran war has reinforced the need for a variety of air defence systems to counter the proliferation of UAVs and loitering munitions.

This, however, ignores the importance of