Finding the balance between armour and air defence as UAVs proliferate
Estonia’s recent decision to cancel the procurement of new CV90s in favour of new air defence systems highlights a debate at the heart of defence procurement.
Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a recurring narrative that traditional armoured platforms are obsolete. This line of thought has argued that armoured vehicles are slow, expensive and can be easily destroyed by first-person view (FPV) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The recent US-Iran war has reinforced the need for a variety of air defence systems to counter the proliferation of UAVs and loitering munitions.
This, however, ignores the importance of
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