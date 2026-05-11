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Finding the balance between armour and air defence as UAVs proliferate

11th May 2026 - 10:58 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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Estonia cancelled its procurement of additional CV90s in April 2026 and is expected to instead upgrade its existing platforms. (Photo: Estonian MoD)

While the growing drone threat has sharpened the focus on air defence solutions, Dr Peter Magill looks at why protected mobility remains crucial.

Estonia’s recent decision to cancel the procurement of new CV90s in favour of new air defence systems highlights a debate at the heart of defence procurement. 

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a recurring narrative that traditional armoured platforms are obsolete. This line of thought has argued that armoured vehicles are slow, expensive and can be easily destroyed by first-person view (FPV) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). 

The recent US-Iran war has reinforced the need for a variety of air defence systems to counter the proliferation of UAVs and loitering munitions.

This, however, ignores the importance of

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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