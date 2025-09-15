DSEI 2025: AM General has partner lined up for British Army vehicle programme
AM General will announce a UK partner in the first half of October as part of its effort to meet a requirement within the British Army’s LMP even as, like all companies, it awaits details on what is wanted.
The announcement will come at the same time as it is demonstrating the JLTV A2 – which it had on the floor at DSEI 2025 – to the British Army.
Speaking to Shephard, John Chadbourne, executive VP of government relations at AM General, said the company was playing a “wait-and-see” game on the full requirements to see where the JLTV A2 might fit in.
A key factor for the vehicle is going to be any weight requirements, as this will be essential to deciding which of the three requirements it will fit: namely Light Mobility Vehicle, Light Protected Mobility and Medium Protected Mobility.
Under specifications outlined last year, the middle class would be more likely but it is also possible the entire programme may be redrawn, which wouldn’t be the first time.
Chadbourne said: “We’re going to be able to bid a range of things so we are going to wait and see what the requirement is but the JLTV A2 will be used as the base platform to adapt to what the requirements are.
“We are in final negotiations with a partner [in the UK], and I think by the time we demonstrate [in early October] we will be able to reveal who that is.
“Even meeting all the backlog we have with the US Army and any other potential orders, we have the capacity to surge and even with the requirement for Canada, this would not be a problem for us.”
