AUSA 2025: GA-ASI and Hanwha to produce Gray Eagle STOL in South Korea

Hanwha Aerospace and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) have finalised an agreement to partner and develop a Gray Eagle short take-off and landing (GE-STOL) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

While other Gray Eagle models will continue to be produced in San Diego, California, this will be the first Gray Eagle UAV to be built at a newly established facility in South Korea, with GA-ASI in charge of the final integration.

Both Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI will build the GE-STOL demonstrator aircraft, with a first flight targeted for 2027 and initial customer deliveries planned for 2028.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: