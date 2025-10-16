To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2025: GA-ASI and Hanwha to produce Gray Eagle STOL in South Korea

AUSA 2025: GA-ASI and Hanwha to produce Gray Eagle STOL in South Korea

16th October 2025 - 08:57 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Mojave STOL demonstrator taking off during a test flight. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The Gray Eagle STOL will be made available to several international militaries, with initial customer delivery planned for 2028.

Hanwha Aerospace and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) have finalised an agreement to partner and develop a Gray Eagle short take-off and landing (GE-STOL) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

While other Gray Eagle models will continue to be produced in San Diego, California, this will be the first Gray Eagle UAV to be built at a newly established facility in South Korea, with GA-ASI in charge of the final integration.

Both Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI will build the GE-STOL demonstrator aircraft, with a first flight targeted for 2027 and initial customer deliveries planned for 2028.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said:

