Next-generation colour mirco-LED for soldiers on the horizon

6th November 2024 - 13:21 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Kopin provides systems for the F-35 head-up display and other displays. (Photo: Kopin)

US company Kopin supplies displays for a range of systems and companies and is working on a range of light-emitting diode (LED) displays.

Micro display manufacturer Kopin hopes to be able to produce next-generation micro-LEDs for use by soldiers by the early 2030s and is working on the development of a neural display which would react to the involuntary cues of users.

The company has been providing micro-displays for a range of systems including F-35 fighter aircraft head-up displays and supplied micro-displays to QinetiQ, DRS Leonardo, Galvion and BAE Systems.

Displays have also been used in thermal weapon sights for DRS Leonardo and the company is developing augmented systems.

The augmented systems will display information from the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) via

