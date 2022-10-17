US to send extra HIMARS ammo to Ukraine

The State Department on 14 October announced its 23rd drawdown on the extensive US military aid package to Ukraine.

In the latest $725 million instalment, Ukraine will receive additional GMLRS rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) plus 155mm ammunition and M67 gunlaying systems.

Other equipment includes HMMWVs, undefined ‘antitank weapons’, and machine guns and ammunition.

However, Ukraine is demanding more Western assistance in the form of air defence systems as Russia steps up its bombardment of civilian targets with long-range missiles and attack drones.

A State Department spokesperson insisted that air defence remains a US ‘priority’ for Ukraine, and the official noted the transfer to date of more than 1,400 FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS ‘as well as air surveillance and multi-mission radars’.

The US has also assisted NATO allies such as Slovakia in transferring Soviet-era air defence systems to Ukraine.

Of arguably the greatest significance for Ukraine is the US order for eight new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which will fire AMRAAMs donated by the UK.

The NASAMS will be manufactured and delivered to Ukraine ‘as quickly as possible’, the State Department spokesperson said.

Other air defence assistance recently announced for Ukraine includes an IRIS-T system from Germany and Hawk launchers from Spain.