Ukraine receives more Javelins and Stingers

Ukraine gains combat-ready TB2 reinforcements
A new batch of combat-ready Bayraktar TB2s has arrived in Ukraine for use against invading Russian forces, the Ukrainian MoD announced on 2 March.
The Estonian MoD announced on 2 March that its second batch of FGM-148 Javelin crew-served ATGMs has been delivered to Ukraine to help the country defend against the ongoing Russian invasion.
The first shipment of Javelins arrived in Kiev on 18 February.
Meanwhile, the US is shipping hundreds of FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine, with 200 arriving on 1 March alone. Latvia and Lithuania are also sending Stingers to bolster Ukrainian air defence capabilities.
The US will be another source of Javelin missiles for Ukraine as part of a $350 million emergency military aid package announced by President Joe Biden on 25 February.
A new batch of combat-ready Bayraktar TB2s has arrived in Ukraine for use against invading Russian forces, the Ukrainian MoD announced on 2 March.
Almost 60% of the Romanian fixed-wing combat aircraft fleet is grounded pending an investigation into the fatal crash of a MiG-21 Lancer on 2 March.
The US decision to delay a test launch of the Minuteman III land-based strategic nuclear missile was taken to de-escalate tensions with Russia, after Vladimir Putin ordered a special alert of nuclear forces last week.
Although Russia should win the war in Ukraine with firepower alone, the latter still has a number of factors in its favour.
There is potential for future Asian imports of Russian equipment to be hammered hard, and for increasing difficulties in maintaining current equipment, after Putin's ill-advised invasion of Ukraine.
Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.