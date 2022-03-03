To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine receives more Javelins and Stingers

3rd March 2022 - 13:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Estonian soldiers using an FGM-148 Javelin ATGM system. (Photo: Estonian MoD)

More ATGMs and MANPADS are being shipped to Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.

The Estonian MoD announced on 2 March that its second batch of FGM-148 Javelin crew-served ATGMs has been delivered to Ukraine to help the country defend against the ongoing Russian invasion.

The first shipment of Javelins arrived in Kiev on 18 February.

Meanwhile, the US is shipping hundreds of FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine, with 200 arriving on 1 March alone. Latvia and Lithuania are also sending Stingers to bolster Ukrainian air defence capabilities.

The US will be another source of Javelin missiles for Ukraine as part of a $350 million emergency military aid package announced by President Joe Biden on 25 February.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Ukraine-Russia News: Technology and Equipment Spotlight

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us