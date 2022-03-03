Ukraine receives more Javelins and Stingers

The Estonian MoD announced on 2 March that its second batch of FGM-148 Javelin crew-served ATGMs has been delivered to Ukraine to help the country defend against the ongoing Russian invasion.

The first shipment of Javelins arrived in Kiev on 18 February.

Meanwhile, the US is shipping hundreds of FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine, with 200 arriving on 1 March alone. Latvia and Lithuania are also sending Stingers to bolster Ukrainian air defence capabilities.

The US will be another source of Javelin missiles for Ukraine as part of a $350 million emergency military aid package announced by President Joe Biden on 25 February.