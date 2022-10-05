To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HIMARS, Howitzers and RAAM systems in latest US support package for Ukraine

5th October 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

A MaxxPro MRAP vehicle. (Photo: US Army)

US President Joe Biden has authorised a further drawdown of US Military equipment for Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces continue to take back land from Russian forces.

The US has revealed a further package of support for Ukraine worth $625 million, including Four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARs), 16 155mm Howitzers, 16 105mm Howitzers, 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles MRAPS), ammunition and 1,000 155m rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) systems.

The RAAM system is an artillery shell carrying nine anti-tank mines.

The latest drawdown comes following Ukrainian gains in the north and south of the country, taking back land occupied by Russian forces.

In a 4 October telephone call, Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that the US would not recognise Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian provinces.

The additional four HIMARS come as the US announced long-term support for Ukraine last week, including a further 18 HIMARS.

