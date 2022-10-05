HIMARS, Howitzers and RAAM systems in latest US support package for Ukraine

The US has revealed a further package of support for Ukraine worth $625 million, including Four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARs), 16 155mm Howitzers, 16 105mm Howitzers, 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles MRAPS), ammunition and 1,000 155m rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) systems.

The RAAM system is an artillery shell carrying nine anti-tank mines.

The latest drawdown comes following Ukrainian gains in the north and south of the country, taking back land occupied by Russian forces.

In a 4 October telephone call, Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that the US would not recognise Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian provinces.

The additional four HIMARS come as the US announced long-term support for Ukraine last week, including a further 18 HIMARS.