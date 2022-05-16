Germany mulls supplying IRIS-T to Ukraine

Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
The security council of the German government is discussing whether to supply Ukraine with the SAM variant of the IRIS-T missile, according to a 13 May report from Bild.
The German newspaper added that Ukraine has requested ten IRIS-T Surface Launched Medium Range (SLM) systems and could deploy them from November 2022.
Made by Diehl Defence, IRIS-T SLM is designed to provide 360° protection against attacks from aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, guided weapons and rockets.
It is an upgraded version of the IRIS-T with an enhanced rocket motor, an aerodynamic hood for extended range, a data link and autonomous GPS/INS.
The medium-range IRIS-T SLM has a range of 30-40km.
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.
Elbit Systems of America continues to meet USMC requirements under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle programme.
Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.
How is the IDF adapting its infantry equipment to the likely demands of future warfare, in the broader context of the Hezbollah/Hamas threat?