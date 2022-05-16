To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany mulls supplying IRIS-T to Ukraine

16th May 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

IRIS-T missiles and launcher. (Photo: Diehl Defence)

Will Germany decide to provide ten medium-range SAM systems to Ukraine?

The security council of the German government is discussing whether to supply Ukraine with the SAM variant of the IRIS-T missile, according to a 13 May report from Bild.

The German newspaper added that Ukraine has requested ten IRIS-T Surface Launched Medium Range (SLM) systems and could deploy them from November 2022.

Made by Diehl Defence, IRIS-T SLM is designed to provide 360° protection against attacks from aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, guided weapons and rockets.

It is an upgraded version of the IRIS-T with an enhanced rocket motor, an aerodynamic hood for extended range, a data link and autonomous GPS/INS.

The medium-range IRIS-T SLM has a range of 30-40km.

