US dispatching 18 more HIMARS to Ukraine

On 28 September, the US DoD announced an additional $1.1 billion security assistance for Ukraine, including supplying 18 more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition.

To aid its fight against the Russian invasion, Washington DC will also send a further 150 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), 150 tactical vehicles for towing weapons, 40 trucks and 80 trailers for transporting heavy equipment and two radars for UAS.

The US DoD is also supplying 20 multi-mission radars and undisclosed number of counter-UAS systems.

The latest military aid package brings the total value of US support to Kyiv since January 2021 to $16.9 billion. Since 2014, the US has supplied Ukraine with $19 billion in security assistance.