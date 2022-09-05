To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DoD procurement chief signals GMLRS production boost

5th September 2022 - 11:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

GMLRS launch from HIMARS. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Output of rocket systems for HIMARS must ‘at least double’, says US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment.

The DoD is working with Lockheed Martin to expand production capacity of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

Speaking to CBS News on 4 September, Dr William LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, said that GMLRS output capacity has to ‘at least double’, although he gave no timeframe.

Lockheed Martin COO Frank St John said the company currently produces about 7,500 rockets per year but it can go higher.

‘We have capacity to produce 10,000 rockets a year’ for US and export customers such as Ukraine, St John told CBS News, adding that Lockheed Martin is conducting analysis to ‘potentially take that up to 12,000-14,000 rockets a year’.

LaPlante said that an expanded production rate can be sustained ‘as long as the demand is needed… We can keep production lines open for 30 years.’

HIMARS has played a prominent role in eastern Ukraine and in the Kherson region amid an ongoing offensive to retake land from invading Russian forces.

However, US lawmakers have expressed concern about dwindling domestic stockpiles of GMLRS, HIMARS and other weapon systems donated to Ukraine.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

