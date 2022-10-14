To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK joins allies in providing air defence capability to Ukraine

14th October 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

A total of eight NASAMS have been approved to be sent to Ukraine so far. (Photo: Kongsberg)

New air-to-air and surface-to-air systems pledged to Ukraine by the West will help to protect its key cities and infrastructure, but Kyiv will need more to be fully protected from the ongoing missile attacks, expert says.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK would donate Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Ukraine after Russian missiles rained down on 20 Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Wallace announced the new aid ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels on 13 October.

He said: "Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation.

"So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine."

AMRAAM was originally developed for air-to-air operations by the USAF and USN, but it had seen extensive export sales and ground-to-air

