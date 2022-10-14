UK joins allies in providing air defence capability to Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK would donate Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Ukraine after Russian missiles rained down on 20 Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Wallace announced the new aid ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels on 13 October.

He said: "Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation.

"So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine."

AMRAAM was originally developed for air-to-air operations by the USAF and USN, but it had seen extensive export sales and ground-to-air