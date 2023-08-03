To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US lawmakers to fund nearly $12 billion multi-year contracts for weapons

3rd August 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

﻿Committee’s bill recommended the purchase of over 5,000 units of GMLRS. (Photo: US Army)

Authorisation of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations to progress with long-term acquisitions acquisition would benefit eight programmes.

In order to meet the increased US and allied requirements, the US Senate Committee on Appropriations’ bill recently authorised funding all weapons multi-year contracts requested by the Pentagon in its FY2024 budget proposal.

It would benefit eight long-term acquisition programmes of the US Air Force, Army and Navy, with a total estimated cost of nearly $12 billion.

That investment would be allocated to the Naval Strike Missile (NSM); Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS); Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3); Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM); Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM); Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM);

