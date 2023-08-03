US lawmakers to fund nearly $12 billion multi-year contracts for weapons

In order to meet the increased US and allied requirements, the US Senate Committee on Appropriations’ bill recently authorised funding all weapons multi-year contracts requested by the Pentagon in its FY2024 budget proposal.

It would benefit eight long-term acquisition programmes of the US Air Force, Army and Navy, with a total estimated cost of nearly $12 billion.

That investment would be allocated to the Naval Strike Missile (NSM); Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS); Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3); Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM); Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM); Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM);