To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army requests $185.5 billion for readiness and modernisation

14th March 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The US Army will advance its Next-Generation Combat Vehicle efforts. (Photo: US Army)

The FY 2024 request aims to fund a more data-centric force capable of operating in contested environments.

In order to be prepared for tomorrow’s warfare and modernise its inventory, the US Army has requested a $185.5 billion budget to fund its activities over FY 2024. The aim is to progress with main acquisition and development programmes enabling the service to engage in multi-domain operations.

Nearly $8 billion higher than the army's FY 2023 request, it is aligned with the National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 and US Army 2030 vision, foreseeing a more data-centric force capable of operating in contested environments.

In a press conference on 13 March, Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army, stressed that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us