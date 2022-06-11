US Navy selects Lockheed Martin for the LRASM development

The US Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command awarded on 09 June Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control a $32 million contract for the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) AGM-158C-2 development, integration and testing.

Apart from the LRASM, it will also support a combined Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) strike capability for the navy.

The work, which will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and Troy, Alabama, is planned to get completed by July 2024.

LRASM is a long-range, precision-guided anti-ship missile designed to meet the requirements of the US Navy and US Air Force (USAF).

In December 2021, the USAF awarded Lockheed Martin a $125 million contract modification for Lot Four and Five LRASMs plus tooling and test equipment.