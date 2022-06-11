To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy selects Lockheed Martin for the LRASM development

11th June 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

LRASM was designed to meet the needs of the US Navy and US Air Force (Photo: Lockheed Martin).

The US Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command awarded on 09 June Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control a $32 million contract for the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) AGM-158C-2 development, integration and testing.

Apart from the LRASM, it will also support a combined Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) strike capability for the navy.

The work, which will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and Troy, Alabama, is planned to get completed by July 2024.

LRASM is a long-range, precision-guided anti-ship missile designed to meet the requirements of the US Navy and US Air Force (USAF).

In December 2021, the USAF awarded Lockheed Martin a $125 million contract modification for Lot Four and Five LRASMs plus tooling and test equipment.

