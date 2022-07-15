UK closes in on E-7 AEW&C full business case with full fleet ready for production

The UK MoD is set to meet an E-7 AEW&C aircraft full business case milestone in Q4 2022 with a joint team of Boeing and STS Aviation ready to begin production of a third aircraft, after the airframe arrived in Birmingham on 14 July.

During the next ‘couple of months’, the RAF and Boeing will work together on a scheduled risk assessment and refine how the E-7 programme reaches IOC and FOC, all of which will be specifically built into the full business case, according to Air Cdre Alex Hicks, Assistant Chief of Staff Cap ISR, RAF.

Such progress represents a significant turnaround in the fortunes of the acquisition after the MoD decided to go against an original plan to buy five aircraft, announced in the Integrated Review.

While the decision to only acquire three aircraft has raised questions of UK ISR capabilities, funding realities were such that the programme was close to being cut altogether but for the intervention of defence secretary Ben Wallace, Hicks revealed.

‘You might say going from five to three is a disaster, I’d like six, but I think there is a positive [message] we can take out of this and with three we will be able to exploit them, to give us a world-class capability,’ he added.

The move to base the aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth instead of RAF Waddington also took a toll on the programme.

‘We all of a sudden had to take a mature building design, throw it in the bin and start over, so we have had a lot of distractions but we now know where we are going, although we are not quite there yet in understanding the exact detail,’ said Hicks.

With two aircraft currently undergoing modification, the third will soon be ‘inducted into the production line’, while the plan by the USAF to also buy the E-7 bodes well for the RAF’s hopes of increasing its fleet size beyond three, based on greater production driving down costs, according to Hicks.

Northrop Grumman’s distinctive Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor for the E-7 has also undergone production in Baltimore, Maryland, in preparation for transfer to the UK to be installed aboard the first aircraft for the RAF (Aircraft 1).

‘The MESA sensor is currently going through a test process and what’s really interesting is that Northrop hasn’t produced them in 10 years so trying to get that process back up to speed and get the production line going again has been a challenge,’ added Hicks.

At an industrial level, the joint Boeing and STS Aviation team have already carried out ‘100,000 labour touch hours’ on Aircraft 1, with the conversion process largely focusing on fuselage strengthening so the MESA radar can be fitted, according to Anna Keeling, MD Boeing Defence UK.