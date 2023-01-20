The most significant defence stories of 2022 - and looking ahead to the coming year (podcast)
Shephard's editorial team - senior naval reporter Harry Lye, military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann and Asia Pacific editor Gordon Arthur - nominate the most remarkable defence stories of 2022.
To learn more, see the team's online overview of the five most significant news across the air, land, naval, uncrewed, training and defence notes of our website.
More from The Shephard Defence Podcast
All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare
The Shephard Media news team looks at all the developments in the military training and simulation world, and discovers the trends and challenges in seabed warfare.
How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)
In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.
The Disintegrated Review - Is the UK's defence and security strategy on the right path (podcast)
So much has changed — domestically and in the world at large — since the UK government released the Integrated Review and MoD Command Paper in early 2021.
Going autonomous - maritime UAV platforms and programmes (podcast)
The Shephard Media news team looks at naval UAV programmes in development and the various problems and opportunities that uncrewed aircraft present in the maritime domain.
News and views from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (podcast)
The Shephard Media news team report from the sidelines of the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.
Eurosatory - all the news that's fit to chat about (Podcast)
The Shephard Media news team report from the floor of Eurosatory, the biennial international defence and security exhibition.