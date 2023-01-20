To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • The most significant defence stories of 2022 - and looking ahead to the coming year (podcast)

The most significant defence stories of 2022 - and looking ahead to the coming year (podcast)

20th January 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The year 2022 saw dramatic changes to the international security landscape along with major developments across the air, land and sea domains.

Shephard's editorial team - senior naval reporter Harry Lye, military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann and Asia Pacific editor Gordon Arthur - nominate the most remarkable defence stories of 2022.

To learn more, see the team's online overview of the five most significant news across the air, land, naval, uncrewed, training and defence notes of our website.

