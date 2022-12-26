The 5 most significant training stories of 2022

5. Aero Vodochody targets US market with L-39NG

An MoU between Aero Vodochody and Patriots Global Training seeks to deepen the presence of the Czech company and its L-39NG in the US training market.

Aero Vodochody and Patriots Global Training aim to increase the presence of the L-39NG in the US. (Photo: Aero Vodochody)

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody (Aero) and US-based Patriots Global Training (PGT) marked the first day of Farnborough International Airshow on 18 July by announcing an MoU to help Aero break into the US military aviation training market.

In the spotlight is Aero’s L-39NG advanced