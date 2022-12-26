The 5 most significant training stories of 2022
5. Aero Vodochody targets US market with L-39NG
An MoU between Aero Vodochody and Patriots Global Training seeks to deepen the presence of the Czech company and its L-39NG in the US training market.
Aero Vodochody and Patriots Global Training aim to increase the presence of the L-39NG in the US. (Photo: Aero Vodochody)
Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody (Aero) and US-based Patriots Global Training (PGT) marked the first day of Farnborough International Airshow on 18 July by announcing an MoU to help Aero break into the US military aviation training market.
In the spotlight is Aero’s L-39NG advanced
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Poland receives last batch of M-346 trainer jets
The country now has a fleet of 16 M-346 advanced jet trainers that are replacing the Polish Air Force's ageing TS-11 Iskra training aircraft.
-
NP Aerospace, Supacat to deliver IED training vehicle for UK Ministry of Defence
The new repurposed training platforms will improve British soldiers' vehicle knowledge and increase safety by introducing simulated training.
-
Urban combat facility to enhance British Army training
The new indoor facility will allow British Army soldiers to train for a variety of scenarios in a realistic urban environment.