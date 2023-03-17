To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What's the deal with defence procurement? (podcast)

17th March 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat with Professor John Louth.

With so much criticism of UK defence procurement, it can be hard to know what's fact and what is hyperbole. Shephard sat down with Professor John Louth, formerly of RUSI, and co-author of a new paper on defence procurement to get his take on the state of the way the UK buys its kit.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

You may also like

