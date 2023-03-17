What's the deal with defence procurement? (podcast)
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
With so much criticism of UK defence procurement, it can be hard to know what's fact and what is hyperbole. Shephard sat down with Professor John Louth, formerly of RUSI, and co-author of a new paper on defence procurement to get his take on the state of the way the UK buys its kit.
Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.
We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.
More from The Shephard Defence Podcast
-
IDEX 2023: All the news from the show floor (podcast)
This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from IDEX in Abu Dhabi.
-
The most significant defence stories of 2022 - and looking ahead to the coming year (podcast)
The year 2022 saw dramatic changes to the international security landscape along with major developments across the air, land and sea domains.
-
All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare
The Shephard Media news team looks at all the developments in the military training and simulation world, and discovers the trends and challenges in seabed warfare.
-
How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)
In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.
-
The Disintegrated Review - Is the UK's defence and security strategy on the right path (podcast)
So much has changed — domestically and in the world at large — since the UK government released the Integrated Review and MoD Command Paper in early 2021.
-
Going autonomous - maritime UAV platforms and programmes (podcast)
The Shephard Media news team looks at naval UAV programmes in development and the various problems and opportunities that uncrewed aircraft present in the maritime domain.