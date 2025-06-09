Why tactical UAVs are winning on the future battlefield (Podcast)
This In Conversation podcast is brought to you by Shephard in partnership with Aeronautics.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify and more.
From the Orbiter 5 to innovations in loitering munitions and VTOL platforms, the conversation dives into how Aeronautics is building battlefield-ready solutions that are smaller, smarter, and more survivable than ever before. Slasky also discusses how a full-system mindset - integrating UAVs, sensors, communications, and ground control – is helping operators meet complex mission needs with greater speed and precision.
Key Insights:
- Why tactical UAVs are displacing larger, costlier platforms
- How Aeronautics integrates loitering munition capability into ISR platforms
- Innovations in VTOL UAV systems for land and naval use
- How in-house R&D and a full-stack mission approach create better outcomes
