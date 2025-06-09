To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Why tactical UAVs are winning on the future battlefield (Podcast)

9th June 2025 - 13:00 GMT | by Shephard In Conversation

In Conversation: In this special edition of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Tony Skinner sits down with Dan Slasky, President and CEO of Aeronautics, to explore how cutting-edge tactical unmanned aerial systems are reshaping today’s battlefields.

This In Conversation podcast is brought to you by Shephard in partnership with Aeronautics.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify and more.

From the Orbiter 5 to innovations in loitering munitions and VTOL platforms, the conversation dives into how Aeronautics is building battlefield-ready solutions that are smaller, smarter, and more survivable than ever before. Slasky also discusses how a full-system mindset - integrating UAVs, sensors, communications, and ground control – is helping operators meet complex mission needs with greater speed and precision.

Key Insights:

  • Why tactical UAVs are displacing larger, costlier platforms
  • How Aeronautics integrates loitering munition capability into ISR platforms
  • Innovations in VTOL UAV systems for land and naval use
  • How in-house R&D and a full-stack mission approach create better outcomes
Author

