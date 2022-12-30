To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The 5 most significant air stories of 2022

30th December 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS
Several key developments emerged in the air domain in 2022, with major announcement coming toward the end of the year - we collected the five most significant ones.

5. USAF budget request offers mixed results for F-35 and F-15EX fighters

The USAF's FY2023 defence budget request contains some surprises as it slows F-35 acquisition while accelerating F-15EX combat jet deliveries.

A total of 33 F-35A combat jets are being sought by the USAF for FY2023. (Photo: US DoD)

Despite the US Air Force (USAF) requesting a FY2023 budget of $169.5 billion, 8% higher than its FY2022 allocation, the service will seek to slow the pace of F-35 fighter jet procurement, attempt to expedite the rate of F-15EX aircraft production and force cutbacks to older fleets like the E-8C

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us