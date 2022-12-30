The 5 most significant air stories of 2022

5. USAF budget request offers mixed results for F-35 and F-15EX fighters

The USAF's FY2023 defence budget request contains some surprises as it slows F-35 acquisition while accelerating F-15EX combat jet deliveries.

A total of 33 F-35A combat jets are being sought by the USAF for FY2023. (Photo: US DoD)

Despite the US Air Force (USAF) requesting a FY2023 budget of $169.5 billion, 8% higher than its FY2022 allocation, the service will seek to slow the pace of F-35 fighter jet procurement, attempt to expedite the rate of F-15EX aircraft production and force cutbacks to older fleets like the E-8C