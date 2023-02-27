To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2023: All the news from the show floor (podcast)

27th February 2023 - 20:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from IDEX in Abu Dhabi.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

