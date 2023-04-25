To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Podcast: The evolving landscape of military simulation and training technologies (sponsored)

Podcast: The evolving landscape of military simulation and training technologies (sponsored)

25th April 2023 - 10:32 GMT | by Studio

This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, we explore the evolution of military simulation and training technologies, including advancements in cloud computing, networked training, and the increasing use of simulation in response to changing military demands.

Jeff Tasseron, director of strategic growth for CAE, talks to Dr Alix Valenti about the evolution of military simulation and training technologies, and how they are impacting the defence sector.

To learn more, visit CAE at IT²EC at stand #B11.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

