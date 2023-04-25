Podcast: The evolving landscape of military simulation and training technologies (sponsored)
Jeff Tasseron, director of strategic growth for CAE, talks to Dr Alix Valenti about the evolution of military simulation and training technologies, and how they are impacting the defence sector.
