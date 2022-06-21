Technical trouble forces UK to delay SPEAR 3 first firing
The UK MoD has revealed that the first firing test of MBDA’s Selective Precision Effects At Range Capability 3 (SPEAR 3) air-to-surface weapon from an RAF Eurofighter Typhoon will not take place as planned this year, but instead go ahead in 2023.
‘The first guided firing is now scheduled for 2023 due to technical considerations and programme complexity,’ an MoD spokesperson told Shephard in a statement, without elaborating further.
The firings are designed to de-risk the new weapon ahead of future integration on UK F-35B fighter jets and are scheduled to take place at the FMV's test range in
More from Defence Notes
-
Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco seals three deals
Eurenco revealed at Eurosatory that it is to provide 155mm modular charges, components for antitank weapons and combustible items for 120mm tank ammunition.
-
Why is China allowed to freely threaten war? (Opinion)
China used the opportunity afforded by Shangri-La Dialogue 2022 to advocate war and browbeat Taiwan.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment
Users of CBRN protective equipment are increasingly looking to integrate and display mission-critical data.
-
Eurosatory 2022: MKU redefines fleet control systems in Europe
MKU Germany unveiled its Autro Platform Intelligence fleet control system at Eurosatory 2022.
-
Netherlands selects C-390 to replace C-130 airlifters
The Netherlands is to procure C-390 aircraft to replace a retiring C-130 fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2022: EODH and KMW renew their vows
New agreement signed at Eurosatory 2022 includes MBT protection upgrade packages and joint marketing of the EODH-made Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle.