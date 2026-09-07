Orchestrating operational readiness across every defence domain

Brought to you in partnership with Patria

As operational tempo accelerates and missions become more complex, defence organisations need more than reliable equipment. They need a synchronised sustainment model that ensures fleets are available, personnel are qualified, materials are in place and decisions are based on a single, accurate operational picture. This is where Patria OPTIME powered by ILIAS comes in.

From individual readiness to operational orchestration

Like a world-class orchestra, effective military readiness depends on every element being prepared to perform at the right moment. Assets must be mission-ready, maintenance must be planned and executed, supply chains must respond without delay, and personnel must know exactly what is expected of them. When these elements are not aligned, the result can be disruption, delay and uncertainty. When they are synchronised, the outcome is confidence.

Patria OPTIME is designed to create that confidence. It is a sustainment service concept that integrates maintenance, repair and overhaul, lifecycle services, supply chain management, training and fleet availability planning into one tailored solution. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, Patria OPTIME enables customers to select the products and services that match their operational reality, fleet structure and mission requirements.

Turning lifecycle data into mission advantage

At the heart of Patria OPTIME is the ability to transform sustainment data into actionable insight. This enables smarter planning, better predictability and more informed decisions at mission speed.

The benefit for military organisations is practical and immediate: valuable trained personnel can focus on their core mission, while sustainment activities are planned, coordinated and executed with greater precision. With the right parts, the right people and the right timing, fleet availability becomes easier to manage and operational control becomes stronger.

ILIAS: the digital backbone of sustainment

Patria OPTIME delivers the services, while ILIAS synchronises and enables them. As a digital defence platform, ILIAS connects maintenance, supply, training, deployment and operations in one coordinated environment. It provides a single source of truth, real-time visibility and data-driven workflows that support decision-making at all levels.

By linking service delivery, data and execution, ILIAS makes readiness visible and manageable. Fleet status, maintenance actions, supply requirements, personnel qualifications and operational needs can be viewed as part of a single synchronised picture. This reduces uncertainty, improves predictability and helps ensure that sustainment activities remain aligned with operational priorities.

One concept, multiple domains

Modern operations rarely happen in silos. They span air, land and sea, and increasingly require assets and organisations to work together across domain boundaries. Patria OPTIME is built for this reality. It is mission-agnostic, scalable and adaptable to different platforms, fleets and operational contexts.

A tailored path to better availability

Patria OPTIME covers the essential building blocks of sustainment: fleet availability planning and management, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, lifecycle upgrades and modifications, supply chain management, and training products and services. Each area contributes to improved operational readiness, but the greatest value comes when they are connected through digital execution.

With ILIAS, planning and execution are based on the actual configuration and status of each asset. Maintenance can be coordinated with supply requirements. Training and certification can be synchronised with operational needs. Lifecycle actions can be performed against approved standards and based on reliable fleet data. This creates transparency, control and a stronger basis for continuous improvement.

Start with a feasibility study

For customers, the journey begins with a feasibility study. This helps identify current fleet performance, total lifecycle costs and improvement opportunities. Together with the customer, Patria defines the scope, requirements and value potential of a tailored OPTIME solution, creating a practical foundation for better readiness and lifecycle efficiency.

Readiness, synchronised

Patria OPTIME and ILIAS bring together integrated services, real execution and one synchronised view of readiness. The result is more than efficient sustainment. It is the ability to act with clarity, control and confidence when mission success depends on every element being ready — together, on time and fully prepared.

Find out more about Patria OPTIME and ILIAS.