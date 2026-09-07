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Russia’s uncrewed boat portfolio hints at future naval demand

7th September 2026 - 12:10 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Russia’s Iskatel uncrewed surface vessel is designed for monitoring, hydrographic survey and infrastructure inspection. (Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine)

Ukrainian intelligence has catalogued more than 20 Russian uncrewed surface vessels, revealing a portfolio weighted towards mine warfare and logistics, with implications for Western naval investment.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence directorate published a detailed breakdown of Russia’s uncrewed surface vessel (USV) programmes on 25 August 2026. It catalogues more than 20 platforms domestically designated “BEK” (bezekipazhny kater, or crewless boat). The release offers an open-source picture of where Moscow may be directing its uncrewed maritime investment.

Only a small minority of the platforms identified, among them a wooden kamikaze boat and the small “Marlin” and “Vodyanoy” designs, appear purpose-built for one-way attack missions. According to the catalogue, the bulk of the portfolio instead clusters around reconnaissance, hydrographic survey, mine countermeasures, logistics and radio relay.

The Iskatel, unveiled in 2017

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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