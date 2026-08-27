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Shield the warfighter, win the fight (video)

27th August 2026 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

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BAE Systems’ Intrepid Shield™ approach delivers full-spectrum electromagnetic protection to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats.

Brought to you in Partnership with BAE Systems

Bringing together electro‑optical, infrared, and RF capabilities, Intrepid Shield delivers next‑generation threat detection, countermeasure, and electromagnetic attack solutions engineered to give the warfighter a decisive edge in the most contested battlespaces. As threats intensify across air, land, and sea, Intrepid Shield provides layered, full‑spectrum electromagnetic effects that help crews identify adversaries, counter threats, and protect freedom of maneuver in complex environments. Grab the advantage.

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