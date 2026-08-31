USMC advances MV-22B Osprey safety and reliability upgrades

The US Marine Corps (USMC) is testing a fully redesigned input quill assembly for the MV-22B Osprey and expects to complete a fleet-wide transition to improved gearboxes by January 2033. This effort represents a shift from producing the aircraft to addressing operational risk management, modernisation and sustainment.

Officials from the USMC and manufacturer Bell Boeing disclosed to Shephard details of the programme, which involves multiple lines of action to modernise and maintain the tiltrotor’s operational capability over the next three decades.

“The journey of the V-22 is just beginning, and the aircraft will fly into the 2050s,” Bell Boeing’s official