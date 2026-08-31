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USMC advances MV-22B Osprey safety and reliability upgrades

31st August 2026 - 12:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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An MV-22B Osprey lands on the flight deck of USS Makin Island. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Marine Corps is testing a redesigned input quill assembly and plans to transition its MV-22B fleet to improved gearboxes by January 2033 as it prepares to operate the tiltrotor through 2055.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) is testing a fully redesigned input quill assembly for the MV-22B Osprey and expects to complete a fleet-wide transition to improved gearboxes by January 2033. This effort represents a shift from producing the aircraft to addressing operational risk management, modernisation and sustainment.

Officials from the USMC and manufacturer Bell Boeing disclosed to Shephard details of the programme, which involves multiple lines of action to modernise and maintain the tiltrotor’s operational capability over the next three decades.

“The journey of the V-22 is just beginning, and the aircraft will fly into the 2050s,” Bell Boeing’s official

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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