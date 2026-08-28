Future frigate programme highlights broader RNZN replacement challenge
New Zealand’s future frigate decision is increasingly framed as a choice between two markedly different naval philosophies: Japan’s Mogami-class and the Arrowhead 140, the Babcock-designed platform underpinning the UK’s Type 31 general-purpose frigate.
Public debate has focused almost entirely on the two warships intended to replace the Royal New Zealand Navy’s (RNZN’s) Anzac-class frigates.
Speaking to Shephard, Dr Peter Greener, senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies, Victoria University of Wellington (VUW), and honorary professor at the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Command and Staff College, said that framing understates the scale of what Wellington is
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Russia’s uncrewed boat portfolio hints at future naval demand
Ukrainian intelligence has catalogued more than 20 Russian uncrewed surface vessels, revealing a portfolio weighted towards mine warfare and logistics, with implications for Western naval investment.
-
Ukraine’s new long-range 12m autonomous vessel can deploy other drones
Ukraine’s UForce unveiled the MV11 uncrewed surface vessel, designed to launch and support other naval drones at sea, fuelling debate over the future of autonomous maritime task groups.
-
German Navy’s Israeli missile test points to deepening defence-industrial ties
The test-firing of an Israel Aerospace Industries LORA ballistic missile from a German vessel highlights the Bundeswehr’s focus on speed to capability as it trials Israel’s operationally proven technology.