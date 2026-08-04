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From systems integrator to multi-domain solutions provider (video)

4th August 2026 - 14:25 GMT | by Featured Video

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Philipp von Brandenstein, Head of Corporate Communications at Rheinmetall, explains how Eurosatory 2026 marked a new stage in the company’s evolution.

Brought to you in partnership with Rheinmetall

Von Brandenstein discusses Rheinmetall’s transformation into a provider of networked, multi-domain defence solutions, the growing role of artificial intelligence and sovereign European capabilities, and the company’s expanding international presence.Highlights include:• Rheinmetall’s evolution into a multi-domain systems provider• Integrating AI, satellites and data fusion across defence domains• Collaboration with international technology partners• New approaches to corporate communications and brand development• Growing global media engagement at Eurosatory 2026• Rheinmetall’s expanding international market presenceRecorded at Eurosatory 2026.Learn more about Rheinmetall: https://www.rheinmetall.com

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