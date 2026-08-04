From systems integrator to multi-domain solutions provider (video)
Brought to you in partnership with Rheinmetall
Von Brandenstein discusses Rheinmetall’s transformation into a provider of networked, multi-domain defence solutions, the growing role of artificial intelligence and sovereign European capabilities, and the company’s expanding international presence.Highlights include:• Rheinmetall’s evolution into a multi-domain systems provider• Integrating AI, satellites and data fusion across defence domains• Collaboration with international technology partners• New approaches to corporate communications and brand development• Growing global media engagement at Eurosatory 2026• Rheinmetall’s expanding international market presenceRecorded at Eurosatory 2026.Learn more about Rheinmetall: https://www.rheinmetall.com
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