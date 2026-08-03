US Pentagon pushes for major reform of defence acquisition system
The US Department of Defense (DoD) is pursuing a series of reforms to shorten procurement timelines, strengthen the defence industrial base and field new weapons and munitions faster.
Despite several reforms introduced in recent years, the Pentagon is pursuing further lowering entry barriers for non-traditional suppliers, as well as attempting to reduce the bureaucracy throughout the purchase processes. This approach also intends to broaden the supplier base beyond traditional prime contractors.
As part of this strategy, the Department is asking Congress to grant new authorities to enable shifting funds between accounts, expand the use of multi-year procurements and start new programmes
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