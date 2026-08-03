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US Pentagon pushes for major reform of defence acquisition system

3rd August 2026 - 12:09 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The MV-75 Cheyenne. (Photo: Bell Textron)

The US Department of Defense has requested new contracting authorities from Congress, using the Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne programme to demonstrate how competition, digital engineering and closer industry collaboration could accelerate acquisitions.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is pursuing a series of reforms to shorten procurement timelines, strengthen the defence industrial base and field new weapons and munitions faster.

Despite several reforms introduced in recent years, the Pentagon is pursuing further lowering entry barriers for non-traditional suppliers, as well as attempting to reduce the bureaucracy throughout the purchase processes. This approach also intends to broaden the supplier base beyond traditional prime contractors.

As part of this strategy, the Department is asking Congress to grant new authorities to enable shifting funds between accounts, expand the use of multi-year procurements and start new programmes

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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