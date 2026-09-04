Dominating the spectrum: ASELSAN’s EW capabilities take center stage at MSPO 2026

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Modern air operations increasingly depend on the ability to understand and control the electromagnetic spectrum, denying an opponent the effective use of its sensors while protecting friendly forces.

This capability is becoming critical as air defense systems grow more complex. Surveillance and fire control radars, command-and-control (C2) networks and data links combine to create a layered defensive architecture.

Penetrating such an architecture is not simply a case of neutralizing individual sensor nodes: forces must be able to detect, classify, disrupt or deceive multiple emitters in dense electromagnetic environments with rapid response times.

ASELSAN has developed its electronic warfare portfolio through more than four decades of work in electronic support, electronic attack and the integration of EW systems across land, air and naval platforms.

At MSPO 2026, the company is showcasing its broader electronic warfare portfolio, highlighting capabilities designed to operate in complex and contested electromagnetic environments.

From detection to electronic attack

ASELSAN’s KORAL family demonstrates the company’s approach to ground-based electronic support and electronic attack.

The KORAL 200 system exemplifies this approach to ground-based EW. The mobile system combines electronic support and attack capabilities to enable suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) missions.

Its electronic support element detects and analyses radar emissions and determines the direction and position of those emitters. It is designed to identify established and emerging threat signals, including those encountered in dense continuous-wave and high pulse-repetition-frequency environments. This information is then used to build the electronic order of battle and inform the electronic attack response.

KORAL 200’s attack subsystem meanwhile employs phased-array antennas, high-output solid-state amplifiers and a Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) architecture. It can apply multiple jamming and deception techniques simultaneously, with beam steering supporting rapid reactions to changing threats.

The system also incorporates tools for operations planning and data file generation, alongside post-mission analysis of recorded signals. This allows operators to treat EW as a continuing intelligence cycle: preparing for known threats, adapting during an operation and using collected information to refine future missions.

Countering radars

KORAL AD 100 complements this capability by addressing airborne radars as well as land- and surface-based emitters. Its electronic support and attack subsystems are installed on a mobile platform, allowing the system to reposition if the local tactical situation changes.

The electronic support subsystem provides passive early warning, identifying, classifying and tracking emitters in azimuth and elevation. Once a threat has been identified, KORAL AD 100 can employ high-power jamming and deception techniques, including generation of false targets, to suppress an adversary’s radar performance, reduce its effective detection and tracking ranges or mislead the sensor.

Its ability to operate against airborne radars is particularly relevant in contested airspaces. By degrading the radar picture available to hostile aircraft, the EW system can protect friendly platforms without relying on kinetic engagement.

Integration with wider friendly radar and air defense systems enables KORAL AD 100 to operate as one element of a layered architecture such as ASELSAN’s own STEEL DOME.

Together, KORAL 200 and KORAL AD 100 demonstrate how electronic support and attack can help open and preserve an air corridor. By locating emitters, building situational awareness and applying countermeasures, such systems can create uncertainty for an adversary while giving commanders greater freedom of action.

A broader EW portfolio

The KORAL family forms part of a wider ASELSAN EW portfolio developed to address threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The company’s capabilities span electronic support, electronic attack, signals intelligence and the integration of EW technologies with broader combat architectures.

This approach reflects a shift in EW from standalone systems towards increasingly connected capabilities that can share information, support decision-making and contribute to integrated operations.

At MSPO 2026, ASELSAN is showcasing these EW technologies alongside its broader portfolio of air defense, radar, UAV, naval and underwater systems, offering visitors an opportunity to explore how its technologies can contribute to integrated defense architectures. The exhibition comes at a particularly relevant time, following the US$410 million EW contract signed between ASELSAN and Poland last year, underscoring the growing importance of EW capabilities in the Polish defense landscape.