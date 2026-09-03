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How deepening AI usage can boost efficiency and maximise effects for forces

3rd September 2026 - 09:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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UK company Power Size Technologies is using AI to evaluate the effect of capability changes. (Photo: Power Size Technologies)

Saab has outlined how it is using artificial intelligence to make training more like electronic gaming, while the UK’s Power Size Technologies is applying the same technology to better evaluate and design vehicle capability, moving AI-enabled innovation further upstream from the frontline.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated broadly into platforms, targeting and weapons but it is also now being applied to training, manufacturing and design.

Examples already examined by Shephard include UK company Whitespace supporting procurement processes, HercFusion predictive maintenance suite and US Coast Guard efforts to enhance the efficiency and quality of the management processes of acquisition programmes.

Whitespace supported the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) taking procurement decisions from spreadsheets into the AI realm, while Lockheed Martin’s HercFusion can reportedly analyse data from more than 600 onboard sensors to forecast component failures and enable maintainers to pre-position spares before faults occur.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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