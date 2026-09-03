How deepening AI usage can boost efficiency and maximise effects for forces

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated broadly into platforms, targeting and weapons but it is also now being applied to training, manufacturing and design.

Examples already examined by Shephard include UK company Whitespace supporting procurement processes, HercFusion predictive maintenance suite and US Coast Guard efforts to enhance the efficiency and quality of the management processes of acquisition programmes.

Whitespace supported the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) taking procurement decisions from spreadsheets into the AI realm, while Lockheed Martin’s HercFusion can reportedly analyse data from more than 600 onboard sensors to forecast component failures and enable maintainers to pre-position spares before faults occur.