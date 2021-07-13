Report highlights UK defence supply chain difficulties for SMEs

Mid-tier companies and SMEs in the UK defence industry face a range of productivity challenges, according to a new report from RAND Europe, including around access to the MoD and major defence primes. The report comes hot on the heels of a critical National Audit Office assessment of major programmes.

RAND Europe conducted a year-long study for the Ministry aimed at developing intervention options to support and further develop supply chains in the UK. The research organisation released its key findings in a report in early July, which outlined the ‘challenges and barriers that limit the productivity and competitiveness of ...