Report highlights UK defence supply chain difficulties for SMEs

Northrop Grumman builds Hypersonic Center of Excellence
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.
Mid-tier companies and SMEs in the UK defence industry face a range of productivity challenges, according to a new report from RAND Europe, including around access to the MoD and major defence primes. The report comes hot on the heels of a critical National Audit Office assessment of major programmes.
RAND Europe conducted a year-long study for the Ministry aimed at developing intervention options to support and further develop supply chains in the UK. The research organisation released its key findings in a report in early July, which outlined the ‘challenges and barriers that limit the productivity and competitiveness of ...
Israeli manufacturer demonstrates situational awareness system for land and naval applications.
New Zealand's defence secretary has announced a post-COVID redraft of the government's much-lauded Defence Capability Plan, with potential for a radical departure from existing roles and requirements.
The latest basing agreement underlines the enduring benefits of the Qatar-Turkey military relationship, despite the end of the GCC embargo.
The UK's National Space Strategy was long supposed to be published, but a new, unexplained delay makes for industry uncertainty.