Naval Warfare

Groundhog day for UK naval programmes as NAO criticism continues

24th June 2021 - 17:53 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Blocks joined together for the Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The latest annual report from the UK National Audit Office (NAO) attacked the MoD for repeated delays and cost slippages to major projects. However, it noted, the Type 26 frigate programme was a year ahead of schedule.

In its annual report on UK defence procurement, the National Audit Office (NAO) has described several underlying causes behind ‘persistent delays and cost increases’ affecting MoD equipment programmes.

To improve performance and achieve better value for taxpayers, the NAO noted on 24 June that the MoD must ‘embed’ good practices in its dealings with suppliers.

The NAO report noted: ‘There are several root causes where contracts fail to deliver to MoD’s expectations: underperformance against contract by suppliers; a lack of MoD skills in areas such as project management; and the Ministry’s short-term financial planning around the management of its overall ...

