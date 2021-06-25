To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NAO highlights MoD land procurement failures

25th June 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The long awaited Challenger 3 upgrade contract will see the British Army retain its heavy armoured capability for its new Brigade Combat Teams. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The UK National Audit Office has highlighted shortcomings in MoD procurement processes that have impacted priority land equipment acquisition projects and affected British Army capability.

Problems with several land systems procurement programmes at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) have damaged the British Army’s ability to deliver key battlefield capabilities.

The UK National Audit Office (NAO) report called 'Improving the performance of major equipment contracts', published on 24 June, offered insight into land acquisition projects that have failed to provide essential equipment on schedule or to cost.

For the Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank Life Extension Project (CLEP) — now known as the Challenger 3 upgrade — the report stated that the number of tanks to be upgraded was reduced from 190 down to 148 ...

