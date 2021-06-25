NAO highlights MoD land procurement failures

Problems with several land systems procurement programmes at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) have damaged the British Army’s ability to deliver key battlefield capabilities.

The UK National Audit Office (NAO) report called 'Improving the performance of major equipment contracts', published on 24 June, offered insight into land acquisition projects that have failed to provide essential equipment on schedule or to cost.

For the Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank Life Extension Project (CLEP) — now known as the Challenger 3 upgrade — the report stated that the number of tanks to be upgraded was reduced from 190 down to 148 ...