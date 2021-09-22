Kaman announces new KARGO UAV

Computerised graphic of the Kaman KARGO UAV. (Photo: Kaman)

Kaman claims its new KARGO UAV will raise standards in expeditionary logistics.

Kaman Corporation on 21 September announced the launch of a new medium-lift expeditionary logistics UAV called KARGO as a ‘distinctive’ and cost-effective addition to its family of purpose-built systems.

Kaman previously completed flight development testing with a 50% scale KARGO UAV demonstrator, and it plans to test a full-scale autonomous aircraft in 2022.

KARGO can perform resupply missions in combat environments thanks to its size, self-deployment capability and loading capacity of up to 800Ib (363kg) between the pod or external sling.

The UAV was designed with US military future operating concepts in mind. Indeed, KARGO already boasts thousands of hours of automated and autonomous flight data from Kaman’s K-MAX TITAN programme, which the manufacturer said has reduced schedule and technical risk.

Near Earth Autonomy, a partner in the KARGO programme, will provide obstacle avoidance and other technologies such as precision landing, sense-and-avoid and navigation in a GPS-denied environment.