Boeing HorizonX invests in Near Earth Autonomy

What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Boeing HorizonX, Boeing's technology commercialisation venture, has announced an investment in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company that develops technologies for autonomous flight.
Together the two companies will explore future products and applications for emerging markets such as urban mobility. This is the first investment in autonomous technologies by Boeing HorizonX.
Near Earth Autonomy develops software and sensor technologies that enable aircraft of all sizes to inspect, map and survey terrain and infrastructure, as well as transport cargo, autonomously.
Steve Nordlund, VP for Boeing HorizonX, said: ‘This partnership will accelerate technology solutions that we feel will be the key to unlocking emerging markets of autonomous flight.
'We are excited to begin this partnership with a company with such a depth of experience in autonomy so we can leverage the scale of Boeing to innovate for our customers.’
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.