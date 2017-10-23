To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing HorizonX invests in Near Earth Autonomy

23rd October 2017 - 11:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Boeing HorizonX, Boeing's technology commercialisation venture, has announced an investment in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company that develops technologies for autonomous flight.

Together the two companies will explore future products and applications for emerging markets such as urban mobility. This is the first investment in autonomous technologies by Boeing HorizonX.

Near Earth Autonomy develops software and sensor technologies that enable aircraft of all sizes to inspect, map and survey terrain and infrastructure, as well as transport cargo, autonomously.

Steve Nordlund, VP for Boeing HorizonX, said: ‘This partnership will accelerate technology solutions that we feel will be the key to unlocking emerging markets of autonomous flight.

'We are excited to begin this partnership with a company with such a depth of experience in autonomy so we can leverage the scale of Boeing to innovate for our customers.’

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us