IDEX 2023: Patria debuts through-life fleet support solution

At IDEX 2023, Finland's Patria debuted Optime, a new through-life solution designed to improve armed forces vehicle fleets' availability and service life.

Billed as offering 'ultimate availability,' the service concept combines MRO with other aspects.

Designed to support customers' future needs, the solution is built around the idea that operational capability requires joint fleet availability.

Related Articles

SAMI and Boeing seek JV for rotary-wing MRO

Raytheon gains StormBreaker lifecycle support contract modification

Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK

Optime also reflects a realisation from Patria that maintaining fleet availability is becoming more complex and expensive for end users.

The scheme is not limited by OEM but is designed to allow armed forces to support diverse fleets more easily.

At a presentation debuting Optime, Patria said the goal was to maximise effectiveness of sustainment.

The solution encompasses five key modules: fleet availability, planning and management; MRO; lifecycle services; supply chain management; and training. These are built into a single package.

Customers for the system would first undertake a feasibility study to assess the scope of their sustainment needs before moving to the value proposition and then partnership.

While a maker of armoured vehicles and other systems, Patria stressed that Optime was not restricted to just its own platforms.

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by: