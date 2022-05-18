To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon gains StormBreaker lifecycle support contract modification

18th May 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

GBU-53/B StormBreaker. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has received a $75 million increase from the USAF to its IDIQ contract for the GBU-53/B StormBreaker precision-guided glide bomb (also known as the Small Diameter Bomb II).

The total cumulative face value of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center lifecycle support contract is now $275 million, the DoD noted on 16 May.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 30 September 2024.

StormBreaker already equips the F-15E fighter aircraft and the glide bomb is also undergoing developmental and operational testing with the F-35B.

StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges with the ability to see through obscurants like fog, sand and dust.

