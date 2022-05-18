Raytheon gains StormBreaker lifecycle support contract modification
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has received a $75 million increase from the USAF to its IDIQ contract for the GBU-53/B StormBreaker precision-guided glide bomb (also known as the Small Diameter Bomb II).
The total cumulative face value of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center lifecycle support contract is now $275 million, the DoD noted on 16 May.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 30 September 2024.
StormBreaker already equips the F-15E fighter aircraft and the glide bomb is also undergoing developmental and operational testing with the F-35B.
StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges with the ability to see through obscurants like fog, sand and dust.
