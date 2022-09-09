Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK
Building on its knowledge of manufacturing turrets for Ajax and developing the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme (WCSP) solution, Lockheed Martin is considering moving M270 recapitalisation work to its Ampthill site in the UK.
The Ampthill facility has all the equipment to recapitalise the British Army's fleet of M270 vehicles.
Using the site would reduce the logistics burden of shipping the systems back to the US for work.
During a media tour of the Ampthill site on 7 September, Shephard learned that personnel from Lockheed Martin's US-based M270 team had visited the site and recognised its potential to support the M270 MLRS work.
