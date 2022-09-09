To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK

Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK

9th September 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Lockheed Martin's Ampthill facility. (Photo: Lockheed Martin UK)

Shephard has learned that Lockheed Martin is exploring opportunities to perform recapitalisation work on British Army's M270 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at Ampthill under plans being assessed and pending US DoD and UK MoD approval.

Building on its knowledge of manufacturing turrets for Ajax and developing the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme (WCSP) solution, Lockheed Martin is considering moving M270 recapitalisation work to its Ampthill site in the UK.

The Ampthill facility has all the equipment to recapitalise the British Army's fleet of M270 vehicles.

Using the site would reduce the logistics burden of shipping the systems back to the US for work.

During a media tour of the Ampthill site on 7 September, Shephard learned that personnel from Lockheed Martin's US-based M270 team had visited the site and recognised its potential to support the M270 MLRS work.

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021,



