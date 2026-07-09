NATO signs agreements worth billions of dollars on missiles, air defence and aircraft
The NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, which concluded yesterday, featured some big-ticket buys with the selection of Triton uncrewed aerial systems and GlobalEye surveillance aircraft as well as agreements which will boost defence industries and procurement processes in the alliance.
The new processes include new industrial alliances, improved cooperation between countries and companies, pooling resources and agreements to increase the manufacture in Europe of weapons and equipment supplied from the US.
The agreements and arrangements cover Airbus A400M transport and A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft. They also cover production and sustainment in Europe of Abrams main battles
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