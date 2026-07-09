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NATO signs agreements worth billions of dollars on missiles, air defence and aircraft

9th July 2026 - 09:02 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Agreements have been put in place to support European Airbus A400M transport and A330 MRTT aircraft. (Image: Airbus)

Announcements on aircraft deals and agreements for trans-alliance cooperation to boost the production and purchase of weapons and equipment were key takeaways from this week’s NATO summit.

The NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, which concluded yesterday, featured some big-ticket buys with the selection of Triton uncrewed aerial systems and GlobalEye surveillance aircraft as well as agreements which will boost defence industries and procurement processes in the alliance.

The new processes include new industrial alliances, improved cooperation between countries and companies, pooling resources and agreements to increase the manufacture in Europe of weapons and equipment supplied from the US.

The agreements and arrangements cover Airbus A400M transport and A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft. They also cover production and sustainment in Europe of Abrams main battles

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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