SOF Week 2026: US Navy USV completes record eight-day autonomous mission
The US Navy (USN) has recently completed a record-setting eight-day fully autonomous mission using the Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC) T38 Devil Ray uncrewed surface vessel (USV). This step marked a major milestone in the Pentagon’s push towards persistent autonomous operations in contested maritime environments.
The T38 deployment, conducted by the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCWD) Point Mugu Sea Range, took place off the coast of California. During the trials, the platform operated continuously for 192h without onboard personnel, chase boats or escort support.
The vessel travelled around 400nml into the Pacific Ocean, performed extended station-keeping and autonomously returned to
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK Royal Navy dock build question remains open ahead of Programme Euston tender
The UK MoD’s Programme Euston floating dry dock tender has exposed a question about the UK’s naval industrial base: does Britain still have the depth to sustain its own deterrent without foreign intervention.
-
Post-Falklands policy still haunts Argentina’s Navy but opportunities remain
Post-Falklands political constraints have eroded Argentina’s naval capability, leaving its maritime territory, which is twice the size of its land area, increasingly vulnerable to illegal fishing fleets. As procurement modernisation slowly gains momentum under the Milei government, defence suppliers should take interest.
-
STM’s European wins strengthen Turkey’s naval credibility on the continent
Turkish defence and engineering company STM is attempting to challenge Europe’s established naval primes by winning contracts from Portugal to Pakistan – with a business model built on working in any shipyard in the world.