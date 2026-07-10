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Combined arms the Turkish way – showcasing new tech at an amphibious exercise

10th July 2026 - 12:42 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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The flagship of the Turkish Navy is the TCG Anadolu, shown here at the EFES 2026 exercise. (Photo: author)

New Turkish weapon systems and operational capabilities continue to evolve, as the recent EFES 2026 event clearly demonstrated.

Between April and May this year, Turkey completed a major exercise in the Aegean that tied together its full capability across air, land and sea domains.

Command and control was carried out from the flagship of the Turkish Navy, the TCG Anadolu landing helicopter dock, which was deployed close-in rather than at a distance offshore as it would have been in a true amphibious landing. TCG Anadolu was supported by destroyers, frigates, fast attack and landing craft as well as high-speed assault boats, all manufactured in Turkey.

The activity included not only a command post exercise but culminated in a night engagement

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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