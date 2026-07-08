Nuclear costs crowd out key defence priorities in UK investment plan, say SDR authors

The UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) released in June 2025 was envisioned as a 10-year plan to be backed up by a Defence Investment Plan (DIP) outlining spending, which had been planned for release a few months following the review.

In reality, the DIP didn’t appear until late June this year and has already been criticised not just for holes in equipment purchases but also the slow speed of planned procurement; issues which have been highlighted again by the SDR’s authors on 7 July.

Many of the broad points of the SDR, such as an emphasis