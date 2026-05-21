SOF Week 2026: US Army to conduct trials with Mountain Horse’s containerised drone launcher

Mountain Horse, a Global Ordnance subsidiary, has revealed it will conduct demonstrations of its Containerised Autonomous Drone Delivery System (CADDS) for US Army organisations in the coming months. According to the vendor, the solution has been designed to be platform-agnostic and can store, protect, charge, launch and recover uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Speaking to Shephard, Rick Budniewski, director of the UAS/CUAS (counter-UAS) programme at Mountain Horse Solutions, explained that the system is self-powered and can operate semi- or fully autonomously.

“You can have this on any vehicle, system and platform you want,” he said. “You can leave it out in whatever operational environment